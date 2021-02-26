Joonktollee Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore, up 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.15 crore in December 2020 up 4.79% from Rs. 24.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2020 up 36.83% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020 up 471.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 112.00 on February 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.