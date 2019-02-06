Joonktollee Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore in December 2018 down 13.89% from Rs. 31.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2018 down 606.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 118.14% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 130.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.90
|32.92
|31.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.90
|32.92
|31.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.80
|7.46
|4.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.74
|1.66
|2.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.46
|14.33
|13.56
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.53
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.30
|7.65
|6.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|0.30
|2.37
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.28
|0.48
|2.55
|Interest
|1.70
|1.78
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-1.30
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.98
|-1.30
|0.77
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.43
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|-0.87
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|-0.87
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|4.14
|4.14
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-2.09
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-2.09
|1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-2.09
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-2.09
|1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited