Joonktollee Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore in December 2018 down 13.89% from Rs. 31.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2018 down 606.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 118.14% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 130.15 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)