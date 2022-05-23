Joonktollee Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.69% from Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 79.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.