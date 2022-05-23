Joonktollee Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.69% from Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 79.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.36
|33.23
|14.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.36
|33.23
|14.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.16
|4.56
|0.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.62
|3.23
|1.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.19
|15.94
|15.40
|Depreciation
|2.05
|1.97
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.68
|6.74
|5.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.11
|0.79
|-10.32
|Other Income
|-0.45
|1.24
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.56
|2.04
|-10.39
|Interest
|2.34
|2.77
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.90
|-0.73
|-12.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.90
|-0.73
|-12.75
|Tax
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.66
|-0.49
|-11.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.66
|-0.49
|-11.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.66
|-0.49
|-11.84
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|4.14
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.14
|-1.19
|-28.57
|Diluted EPS
|-19.14
|-1.19
|-28.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.14
|-1.19
|-28.57
|Diluted EPS
|-19.14
|-1.19
|-28.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited