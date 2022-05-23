 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joonktollee Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.69% from Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 11.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 79.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.

Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.36 33.23 14.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.36 33.23 14.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.16 4.56 0.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.62 3.23 1.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.19 15.94 15.40
Depreciation 2.05 1.97 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.68 6.74 5.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.11 0.79 -10.32
Other Income -0.45 1.24 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.56 2.04 -10.39
Interest 2.34 2.77 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.90 -0.73 -12.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.90 -0.73 -12.75
Tax -0.24 -0.24 -0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.66 -0.49 -11.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.66 -0.49 -11.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.66 -0.49 -11.84
Equity Share Capital 8.28 4.14 4.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.14 -1.19 -28.57
Diluted EPS -19.14 -1.19 -28.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.14 -1.19 -28.57
Diluted EPS -19.14 -1.19 -28.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
