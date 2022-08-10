 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Joonktollee Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in June 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 26.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 down 133.06% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.

Joonktollee Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.45 15.36 26.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.45 15.36 26.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.12 2.16 7.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.11 -2.62 -1.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.43 15.19 15.64
Depreciation 2.01 2.05 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.90 6.68 7.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.92 -8.11 -3.75
Other Income 0.08 -0.45 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.83 -8.56 -3.12
Interest 2.09 2.34 2.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.93 -10.90 -5.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.93 -10.90 -5.79
Tax -0.26 -0.24 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.67 -10.66 -5.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.67 -10.66 -5.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.67 -10.66 -5.38
Equity Share Capital 8.28 8.28 4.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.05 -19.14 -12.98
Diluted EPS -8.05 -19.14 -12.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.05 -19.14 -12.98
Diluted EPS -8.05 -19.14 -12.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Joonktollee Tea #Joonktollee Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.