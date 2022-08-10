Joonktollee Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in June 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 26.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 down 133.06% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.