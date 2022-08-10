Joonktollee Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joonktollee Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.45 crore in June 2022 down 7.82% from Rs. 26.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022 down 133.06% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.
Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 76.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Joonktollee Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.45
|15.36
|26.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.45
|15.36
|26.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.12
|2.16
|7.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.11
|-2.62
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.43
|15.19
|15.64
|Depreciation
|2.01
|2.05
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.90
|6.68
|7.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-8.11
|-3.75
|Other Income
|0.08
|-0.45
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.83
|-8.56
|-3.12
|Interest
|2.09
|2.34
|2.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.93
|-10.90
|-5.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.93
|-10.90
|-5.79
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.24
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.67
|-10.66
|-5.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.67
|-10.66
|-5.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.67
|-10.66
|-5.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|8.28
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.05
|-19.14
|-12.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.05
|-19.14
|-12.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.05
|-19.14
|-12.98
|Diluted EPS
|-8.05
|-19.14
|-12.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited