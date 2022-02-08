Joonktollee Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.23 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.23 crore in December 2021 up 15.46% from Rs. 28.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 up 76.06% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021 up 67.78% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020.

Joonktollee Tea shares closed at 125.25 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.58% returns over the last 6 months and 85.12% over the last 12 months.