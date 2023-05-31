Jolly Plastic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 36.25% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 60.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Jolly Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Jolly Plastic shares closed at 122.00 on November 27, 2014 (BSE)