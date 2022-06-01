Jolly Plastic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 99.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 99.02% from Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 52.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Jolly Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Jolly Plastic shares closed at 122.00 on November 27, 2014 (BSE)