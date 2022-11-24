Joindre Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 16.91% from Rs. 9.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 46.5% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 33.49% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2021.

Joindre Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 33.30 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.