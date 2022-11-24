English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: How To Play As Nifty Inches Closer To Record
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Joindre Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joindre Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 16.91% from Rs. 9.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 46.5% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 33.49% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2021.

    Joindre Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

    Joindre Capital shares closed at 33.30 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.

    Joindre Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.086.698.61
    Other Operating Income0.570.640.59
    Total Income From Operations7.647.339.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.441.45
    Depreciation0.120.120.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.764.425.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.311.352.13
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.311.352.13
    Interest0.170.120.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.141.231.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.141.231.95
    Tax0.320.290.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.941.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.941.53
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.681.11
    Diluted EPS0.590.681.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.681.11
    Diluted EPS0.590.681.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Joindre Capital #Results
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:33 pm