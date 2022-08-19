Joindre Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in June 2022 down 27.66% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 56.09% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022 down 49.31% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

Joindre Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 28.75 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.