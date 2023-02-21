Joindre Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.99% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 52.19% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.