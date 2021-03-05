English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Joindre Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Joindre Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2020 up 24.74% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 up 239.01% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Close

Joindre Capital shares closed at 17.80 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 29.93% over the last 12 months.

Joindre Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.976.875.23
Other Operating Income0.550.61--
Total Income From Operations6.527.485.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.261.181.28
Depreciation0.040.040.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.164.983.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.061.280.30
Other Income0.000.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.061.280.30
Interest0.110.080.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.951.200.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.951.200.26
Tax0.270.340.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.680.860.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.680.860.20
Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.490.620.14
Diluted EPS0.490.620.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.490.620.14
Diluted EPS0.490.620.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Joindre Capital #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.