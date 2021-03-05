Joindre Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2020 up 24.74% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 up 239.01% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 17.80 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 29.93% over the last 12 months.