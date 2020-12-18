Joindre Capital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in September 2020 up 55.7% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2020 up 180.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2020 up 151.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2019.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 20.10 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 45.97% returns over the last 6 months and 31.37% over the last 12 months.