MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Joindre Capital Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 55.7% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joindre Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in September 2020 up 55.7% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2020 up 180.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2020 up 151.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2019.

Close

Joindre Capital shares closed at 20.10 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 45.97% returns over the last 6 months and 31.37% over the last 12 months.

Joindre Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.875.384.81
Other Operating Income0.610.42--
Total Income From Operations7.495.804.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.181.191.20
Depreciation0.040.040.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.983.853.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.730.48
Other Income0.00--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.730.49
Interest0.080.050.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.200.670.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.200.670.44
Tax0.340.190.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.480.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.480.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.860.480.31
Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.350.22
Diluted EPS0.620.350.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.350.22
Diluted EPS0.620.350.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Joindre Capital #Results
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.