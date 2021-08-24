Joindre Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, up 74.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in June 2021 up 74.56% from Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021 up 339.31% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021 up 276.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 25.40 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)