Joindre Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.93% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 51.81% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.