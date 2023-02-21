Joindre Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 55.93% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 51.81% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

Joindre Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2021.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 31.00 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.58% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.