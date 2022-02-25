English
    Joindre Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

    February 25, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Joindre Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in December 2021 up 44.35% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 147.21% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 126.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

    Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

    Joindre Capital shares closed at 28.65 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)

    Joindre Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.728.615.97
    Other Operating Income0.69--0.55
    Total Income From Operations9.418.616.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.451.26
    Depreciation0.130.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.965.604.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.541.06
    Other Income0.500.590.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.362.131.06
    Interest0.220.180.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.141.950.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.141.950.95
    Tax0.470.420.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.671.530.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.671.530.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.671.530.67
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.110.49
    Diluted EPS1.211.110.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.110.49
    Diluted EPS1.211.110.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Joindre Capital #Results
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 04:11 pm

