Joindre Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in December 2021 up 44.35% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 147.21% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 126.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

Joindre Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Joindre Capital shares closed at 28.65 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)