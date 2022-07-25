Johnson Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 64.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in June 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 82.44% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Johnson Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Johnson Pharma shares closed at 0.88 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)