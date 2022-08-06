Johnson Control Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore, up 105.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore in June 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 491.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022 up 81.94% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2022 up 170.52% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,526.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.59% over the last 12 months.