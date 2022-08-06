 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Johnson Control Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore, up 105.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.32 crore in June 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 491.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022 up 81.94% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2022 up 170.52% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,526.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.59% over the last 12 months.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,010.32 694.19 491.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,010.32 694.19 491.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 422.38 543.71 165.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 144.17 88.95 81.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 220.34 -134.48 92.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.34 50.77 45.31
Depreciation 18.19 18.08 17.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.44 105.73 102.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.54 21.43 -13.08
Other Income 3.88 2.97 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 24.40 -11.33
Interest 1.92 2.29 2.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.58 22.11 -14.32
Exceptional Items -- -0.74 --
P/L Before Tax -2.58 21.37 -14.32
Tax -0.61 5.69 -3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.97 15.68 -10.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.97 15.68 -10.91
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 5.80 -4.00
Diluted EPS -0.70 5.80 -4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 5.80 -4.00
Diluted EPS -0.70 5.80 -4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 6, 2022
