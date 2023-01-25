 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Johnson Control Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 575.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 down 226.87% from Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 97.72% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.26 308.24 575.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.26 308.24 575.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.00 113.91 437.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.21 40.38 104.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -88.89 85.51 -150.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.03 37.73 48.58
Depreciation 19.60 18.89 18.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.86 84.60 89.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.55 -72.78 28.45
Other Income 3.04 2.74 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.51 -70.04 29.69
Interest 1.59 1.47 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.10 -71.51 27.86
Exceptional Items -14.72 1.56 --
P/L Before Tax -34.82 -69.95 27.86
Tax -8.66 -17.00 7.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.16 -52.95 20.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.16 -52.95 20.62
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.60 -19.50 7.60
Diluted EPS -9.60 -19.50 7.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.60 -19.50 7.60
Diluted EPS -9.60 -19.50 7.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited