Johnson Control Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 434.89 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 434.89 crore in December 2018 up 15.23% from Rs. 377.40 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2018 down 327.28% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 105.51% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2017.
Johnson Control shares closed at 1,796.05 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -30.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.89
|346.89
|377.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|434.89
|346.89
|377.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|231.43
|119.89
|165.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|104.53
|92.47
|73.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-44.38
|4.79
|1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.82
|37.29
|36.59
|Depreciation
|11.07
|10.46
|13.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.44
|87.24
|91.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.02
|-5.25
|-3.78
|Other Income
|2.34
|6.44
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.68
|1.19
|-2.24
|Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.92
|0.97
|-2.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.92
|0.97
|-2.54
|Tax
|-4.34
|0.48
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.58
|0.49
|-1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.58
|0.49
|-1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.20
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.20
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.20
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.20
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited