Johnson Control Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 434.89 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.89 crore in December 2018 up 15.23% from Rs. 377.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2018 down 327.28% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 105.51% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2017.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,796.05 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -30.85% over the last 12 months.