John Cockerill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore in September 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 92.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 233.96% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 120.79% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.
John Cockerill shares closed at 1,173.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.77% returns over the last 6 months
|John Cockerill India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.70
|37.45
|92.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.70
|37.45
|92.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.02
|17.99
|62.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.67
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.17
|13.70
|13.67
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.11
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.70
|13.56
|11.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.67
|-8.24
|2.81
|Other Income
|3.64
|4.08
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-4.16
|3.13
|Interest
|0.92
|1.14
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.94
|-5.30
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.94
|-5.30
|2.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.95
|-5.35
|2.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.95
|-5.35
|2.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.97
|-10.83
|4.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.97
|-10.83
|4.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.97
|-10.83
|4.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.97
|-10.83
|4.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited