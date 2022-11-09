John Cockerill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore in September 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 92.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 233.96% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 120.79% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,173.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.77% returns over the last 6 months