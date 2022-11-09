 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

John Cockerill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore in September 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 92.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 233.96% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 120.79% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,173.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.77% returns over the last 6 months

John Cockerill India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.70 37.45 92.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.70 37.45 92.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.02 17.99 62.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 -0.67 0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.17 13.70 13.67
Depreciation 1.13 1.11 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.70 13.56 11.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.67 -8.24 2.81
Other Income 3.64 4.08 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.03 -4.16 3.13
Interest 0.92 1.14 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.94 -5.30 2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.94 -5.30 2.09
Tax 0.00 0.05 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.95 -5.35 2.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.95 -5.35 2.20
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.97 -10.83 4.45
Diluted EPS -5.97 -10.83 4.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.97 -10.83 4.45
Diluted EPS -5.97 -10.83 4.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #John Cockerill #John Cockerill India #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.