    John Cockerill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore, down 53.65% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.70 crore in September 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 92.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 233.96% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 120.79% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2021.

    John Cockerill shares closed at 1,173.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.77% returns over the last 6 months

    John Cockerill India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.7037.4592.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.7037.4592.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0217.9962.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.670.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1713.7013.67
    Depreciation1.131.111.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7013.5611.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.67-8.242.81
    Other Income3.644.080.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-4.163.13
    Interest0.921.141.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.94-5.302.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.94-5.302.09
    Tax0.000.05-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.95-5.352.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.95-5.352.20
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.97-10.834.45
    Diluted EPS-5.97-10.834.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.97-10.834.45
    Diluted EPS-5.97-10.834.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm