English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    John Cockerill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.59 crore, up 204.46% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.59 crore in March 2023 up 204.46% from Rs. 63.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2023 up 499.05% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2023 up 287.89% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

    John Cockerill EPS has increased to Rs. 19.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.97 in March 2022.

    John Cockerill shares closed at 2,237.15 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.33% over the last 12 months.

    John Cockerill India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.59210.9663.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.59210.9663.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.42154.1336.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.57-3.762.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3514.3012.28
    Depreciation1.781.131.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6038.6411.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.886.53-0.87
    Other Income4.084.813.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9611.332.67
    Interest-0.170.045.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1311.29-2.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1311.29-2.47
    Tax3.33-0.10-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.7911.38-2.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.7911.38-2.45
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8423.06-4.97
    Diluted EPS19.8423.06-4.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8423.06-4.97
    Diluted EPS19.8423.06-4.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #John Cockerill #John Cockerill India #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm