John Cockerill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.59 crore, up 204.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.59 crore in March 2023 up 204.46% from Rs. 63.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2023 up 499.05% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2023 up 287.89% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

John Cockerill EPS has increased to Rs. 19.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.97 in March 2022.

John Cockerill shares closed at 2,237.15 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.33% over the last 12 months.