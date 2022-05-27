 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
John Cockerill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore in March 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 61.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 72.61% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 152.2% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,202.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

John Cockerill India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.26 130.11 61.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.26 130.11 61.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.28 95.97 46.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.51 -2.88 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.28 12.06 11.36
Depreciation 1.13 1.14 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.94 18.94 11.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.87 4.87 -8.87
Other Income 3.54 1.39 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.67 6.26 -8.49
Interest 5.14 0.30 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.47 5.96 -8.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.47 5.96 -8.64
Tax -0.02 0.01 0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.45 5.94 -8.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.45 5.94 -8.96
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.97 12.04 -18.15
Diluted EPS -4.97 12.04 -18.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.97 12.04 -18.15
Diluted EPS -4.97 12.04 -18.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
