John Cockerill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore in March 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 61.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 72.61% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 152.2% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,202.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)