John Cockerill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore in March 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 61.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 72.61% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 152.2% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.
John Cockerill shares closed at 1,202.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|John Cockerill India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.26
|130.11
|61.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.26
|130.11
|61.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.28
|95.97
|46.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.51
|-2.88
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.28
|12.06
|11.36
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.14
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.94
|18.94
|11.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|4.87
|-8.87
|Other Income
|3.54
|1.39
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|6.26
|-8.49
|Interest
|5.14
|0.30
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.47
|5.96
|-8.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.47
|5.96
|-8.64
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.45
|5.94
|-8.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.45
|5.94
|-8.96
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|12.04
|-18.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|12.04
|-18.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|12.04
|-18.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|12.04
|-18.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
