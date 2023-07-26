John Cockerill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.16 crore, up 490.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.16 crore in June 2023 up 490.59% from Rs. 37.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2023 up 181.11% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2023 up 358.03% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

John Cockerill EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.83 in June 2022.

John Cockerill shares closed at 2,949.85 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.47% returns over the last 6 months and 148.11% over the last 12 months.