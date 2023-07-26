English
    John Cockerill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.16 crore, up 490.59% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.16 crore in June 2023 up 490.59% from Rs. 37.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2023 up 181.11% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2023 up 358.03% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

    John Cockerill EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.83 in June 2022.

    John Cockerill shares closed at 2,949.85 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.47% returns over the last 6 months and 148.11% over the last 12 months.

    John Cockerill India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.16192.5937.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.16192.5937.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.18145.4217.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.090.57-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0714.3513.70
    Depreciation1.341.781.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6321.6013.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.848.88-8.24
    Other Income0.684.084.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5312.96-4.16
    Interest0.74-0.171.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.7913.13-5.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.7913.13-5.30
    Tax1.453.330.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.349.79-5.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.349.79-5.35
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7819.84-10.83
    Diluted EPS8.7819.84-10.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7819.84-10.83
    Diluted EPS8.7819.84-10.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

