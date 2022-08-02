John Cockerill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore, down 61.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore in June 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 97.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022 down 410.12% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022 down 1320% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,255.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)