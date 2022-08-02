 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

John Cockerill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore, down 61.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore in June 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 97.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022 down 410.12% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022 down 1320% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

John Cockerill shares closed at 1,255.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

John Cockerill India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.45 63.26 97.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.45 63.26 97.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.99 36.28 70.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.67 2.51 1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.70 12.28 11.75
Depreciation 1.11 1.13 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.56 11.94 13.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.24 -0.87 -1.99
Other Income 4.08 3.54 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.16 2.67 -0.94
Interest 1.14 5.14 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.30 -2.47 -1.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.30 -2.47 -1.14
Tax 0.05 -0.02 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.35 -2.45 -1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.35 -2.45 -1.05
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.83 -4.97 -2.12
Diluted EPS -10.83 -4.97 -2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.83 -4.97 -2.12
Diluted EPS -10.83 -4.97 -2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #John Cockerill #John Cockerill India #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.