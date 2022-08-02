John Cockerill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore, down 61.51% Y-o-Y
August 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.45 crore in June 2022 down 61.51% from Rs. 97.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2022 down 410.12% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022 down 1320% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
John Cockerill shares closed at 1,255.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)
|John Cockerill India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.45
|63.26
|97.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.45
|63.26
|97.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.99
|36.28
|70.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|2.51
|1.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.70
|12.28
|11.75
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.13
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.56
|11.94
|13.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.24
|-0.87
|-1.99
|Other Income
|4.08
|3.54
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.16
|2.67
|-0.94
|Interest
|1.14
|5.14
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-2.47
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.30
|-2.47
|-1.14
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.35
|-2.45
|-1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.35
|-2.45
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.83
|-4.97
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.83
|-4.97
|-2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.83
|-4.97
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-10.83
|-4.97
|-2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited