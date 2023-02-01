John Cockerill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore, up 62.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore in December 2022 up 62.14% from Rs. 130.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2022 up 68.38% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.