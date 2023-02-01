 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

John Cockerill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore, up 62.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore in December 2022 up 62.14% from Rs. 130.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2022 up 68.38% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.

John Cockerill India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.96 42.70 130.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.96 42.70 130.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.13 19.02 95.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.76 -0.65 -2.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.30 14.17 12.06
Depreciation 1.13 1.13 1.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.64 14.70 18.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.53 -5.67 4.87
Other Income 4.81 3.64 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.33 -2.03 6.26
Interest 0.04 0.92 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.29 -2.94 5.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.29 -2.94 5.96
Tax -0.10 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.38 -2.95 5.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.38 -2.95 5.94
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.06 -5.97 12.04
Diluted EPS 23.06 -5.97 12.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.06 -5.97 12.04
Diluted EPS 23.06 -5.97 12.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited