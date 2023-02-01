English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    John Cockerill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore, up 62.14% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for John Cockerill India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.96 crore in December 2022 up 62.14% from Rs. 130.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2022 up 68.38% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.

    John Cockerill India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.9642.70130.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.9642.70130.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.1319.0295.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.76-0.65-2.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3014.1712.06
    Depreciation1.131.131.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.6414.7018.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.53-5.674.87
    Other Income4.813.641.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.33-2.036.26
    Interest0.040.920.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.29-2.945.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.29-2.945.96
    Tax-0.100.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.38-2.955.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.38-2.955.94
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.06-5.9712.04
    Diluted EPS23.06-5.9712.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.06-5.9712.04
    Diluted EPS23.06-5.9712.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited