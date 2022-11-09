Jocil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jocil are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 197.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2021.
Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.
|
|Jocil
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.96
|284.41
|197.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.96
|284.41
|197.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.11
|250.21
|165.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.02
|-7.53
|-2.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.16
|7.77
|8.57
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.57
|1.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.73
|29.04
|21.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|3.36
|3.08
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.44
|3.48
|3.29
|Interest
|0.30
|0.42
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.14
|3.06
|3.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.14
|3.06
|3.24
|Tax
|0.79
|0.77
|0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.35
|2.29
|2.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.35
|2.29
|2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|8.88
|8.88
|8.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.57
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.57
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.64
|2.57
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.64
|2.57
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited