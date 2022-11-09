English
    Jocil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jocil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 197.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2021.

    Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.

    Jocil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.96284.41197.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.96284.41197.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.11250.21165.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.02-7.53-2.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.167.778.57
    Depreciation1.521.571.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7329.0421.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.413.363.08
    Other Income1.030.120.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.443.483.29
    Interest0.300.420.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.143.063.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.143.063.24
    Tax0.790.770.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.352.292.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.352.292.43
    Equity Share Capital8.888.888.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.572.73
    Diluted EPS2.642.572.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.572.73
    Diluted EPS2.642.572.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jocil #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am