Jocil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 197.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2021.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.