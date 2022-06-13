Jocil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore, up 39.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore in March 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 154.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 81.9% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2021.

Jocil shares closed at 182.20 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)