    Jocil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jocil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore in June 2023 down 36.67% from Rs. 284.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 41.36% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 down 37.03% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2022.

    Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

    Jocil shares closed at 194.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 8.28% over the last 12 months.

    Jocil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.13200.10284.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.13200.10284.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.64154.38250.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.371.42-7.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.098.827.77
    Depreciation1.381.561.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7630.8629.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.893.063.36
    Other Income0.910.690.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.803.753.48
    Interest0.010.180.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.793.573.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.793.573.06
    Tax0.450.440.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.343.132.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.343.132.29
    Equity Share Capital8.888.888.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.513.532.57
    Diluted EPS1.513.532.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.513.532.57
    Diluted EPS1.513.532.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jocil #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

