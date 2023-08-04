Jocil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore, down 36.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.13 crore in June 2023 down 36.67% from Rs. 284.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 41.36% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 down 37.03% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2022.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

Jocil shares closed at 194.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 8.28% over the last 12 months.