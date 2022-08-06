Jocil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.41 crore, up 69.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.41 crore in June 2022 up 69.13% from Rs. 168.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2022 up 5.21% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

Jocil shares closed at 179.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -30.82% over the last 12 months.