Jocil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.16 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.16 crore in June 2021 up 18.95% from Rs. 141.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021 down 39.97% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021 down 34.16% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2020.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2020.

Jocil shares closed at 234.15 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 30.41% over the last 12 months.