Jocil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jocil are:Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore in December 2022 up 11.91% from Rs. 172.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.
Jocil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2021. Jocil shares closed at 177.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -14.76% over the last 12 months.
Jocil
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations192.81241.96172.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations192.81241.96172.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials151.42182.11158.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.0920.02-17.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.977.167.64
Depreciation1.551.521.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.2928.7320.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.672.412.05
Other Income0.541.030.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.213.442.30
Interest0.240.300.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.983.142.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.983.142.23
Tax0.750.790.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.232.351.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.232.351.67
Equity Share Capital8.888.888.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.512.641.87
Diluted EPS2.512.641.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.512.641.87
Diluted EPS2.512.641.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

