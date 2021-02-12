Jocil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.30 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.30 crore in December 2020 down 10.47% from Rs. 127.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020 down 66.46% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2020 down 50.98% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2019.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.53 in December 2019.

Jocil shares closed at 159.65 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 27.72% over the last 12 months.