JMT Auto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.02 crore in September 2020 down 22.28% from Rs. 39.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2020 down 2.64% from Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2020 up 28.52% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2019.

JMT Auto shares closed at 2.65 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 112.00% over the last 12 months.