JMJ Fintech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 1024.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 1024.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 298.63% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

JMJ Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

JMJ Fintech shares closed at 18.45 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.16% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.