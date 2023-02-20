JMJ Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 1615.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 1615.61% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 67.66% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.