JMJ Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 1615.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 1615.61% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 67.66% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

JMJ Fintech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

JMJ Fintech shares closed at 13.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.