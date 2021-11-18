JMG Corporation Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2021 down 30% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021 down 29.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.61 on November 02, 2021 (BSE)