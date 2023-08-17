English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JMG Corporation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 93.3% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMG Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 46.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.85 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 12 months.

    JMG Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.011.050.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.011.050.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.00--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.060.11
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.06-0.13
    Other Income0.060.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.02-0.07
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.00-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.00-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.00-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.00-0.09
    Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06---0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.06---0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06---0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.06---0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JMG Corporation #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!