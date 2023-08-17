JMG Corporation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 93.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 46.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.85 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 12 months.