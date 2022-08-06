JMG Corporation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 89.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 89.36% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 1302.6% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.77 on July 15, 2022 (BSE)