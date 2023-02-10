JMG Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 327.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 327.56% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.