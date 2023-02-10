 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JMG Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 327.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMG Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 327.56% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

JMG Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.44 1.02 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.44 1.02 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.44 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.11 0.11
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.15 -0.31
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.09 -0.24
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.11 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.11 -0.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.11 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.11 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 5.79 5.79 5.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited