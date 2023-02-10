JMG Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 327.56% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMG Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 327.56% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.77 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|JMG Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|1.02
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|1.02
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.44
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|5.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited