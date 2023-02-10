English
    JMG Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 327.56% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMG Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 327.56% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 55.57% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    JMG Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.441.020.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.441.020.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.44----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.11
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.15-0.31
    Other Income0.060.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.09-0.24
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.11-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.11-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.11-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.11-0.26
    Equity Share Capital5.795.795.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited