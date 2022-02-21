JMG Corporation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 83.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 83.92% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 66.31% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.77 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)