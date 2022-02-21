JMG Corporation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 83.92% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMG Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 83.92% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 66.31% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.
JMG Corporation shares closed at 1.77 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)
|JMG Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.96
|2.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.96
|2.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.95
|2.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.28
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.37
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.28
|-0.78
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.79
|5.79
|5.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
