JMD Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 382.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 382.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 1233.02% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 10.64 on October 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 437.37% returns over the last 12 months.